Buy Dalmia Bharat Sugar; Target Of Rs 180: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Dalmia Bharat Sugar recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated November 23, 2020.

Dec 7, 2020 / 04:49 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Dalmia Bharat Sugar


Sugar companies with aggressive sugar exports have been able to significantly reduce sugar inventory, generate huge cash flows & reduce considerable working capital debt by September 2020. Dalmia Bharat sugar (DBSL) also exported more than 1.7 lakh tonnes (lt) of sugar in 2019-20 sugar season, generated operating cash flow of ~Rs 900 crore in the last six months & reduced working capital debt by ~Rs 770 crore. With 4.4 crore litre of distillery volumes in H1FY21, the company is utilising its 240 KLD capacity at more than 100%. We believe the company would be able to divert more than 60% of sugarcane towards B heavy ethanol that would result in ~50,000 tonnes of sugar sacrifice for additional ethanol production.


Outlook


With significant reduction of sugar inventory through export & sacrifice towards B-heavy ethanol, DBSL would be able to generate cash from operations to the tune of Rs 607 crore & Rs 444 crore in FY21E & FY22E, respectively. We expect debt reduction of Rs 790 crore by FY22E. With new addition in distillery capacities, the visibility of revenues & earnings growth has extended for next five years. We revise our target price to Rs 180 (from earlier target price of Rs 160) and maintain our BUY recommendation.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Dalmia Bharat Sugar #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Dec 7, 2020 04:49 pm

