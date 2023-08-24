English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Crompton Greaves CE; target of Rs 336: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Crompton Greaves CE has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 336 in its research report dated August 23, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 24, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Crompton Greaves CE

    We met Crompton’s senior management to understand the broad strategy and tenets to drive the company’s future growth. Key takeaways – 1) Drive double-digit topline growth by focusing on premiumization in fans, category expansion in pumps (nonresidential and agricultural) and arrest the decline in lighting by introducing new SKUs (ceiling and panel) and expanding overall reach; 2) Foray into new categories like switches, wires and cables, and modular kitchens, which have synergies with the existing portfolio; 3) Support margins by extending project Unnati to encompass indirect costs (Rs8bn); 4) Harvest synergies between BGAL and Crompton on logistics, manufacturing and after sales services; and 5) Continue to invest in branding (ad spend: 4.0-4.2% of sales) and R&D and capex (Rs0.8bn each) to strengthen the value proposition for customers and promotion spends. We re-iterate BUY with TP of Rs336 based on 30x P/E.

    Outlook

    However, near-term headwinds like weak consumer demand, revamping internal team structure and increased A&P spends will likely cap short-term gains, in our view. We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of Rs336, based on 30x P/E.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Crompton Greaves CE - 24 -08 - 2023 - emkay

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Crompton Greaves CE #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 24, 2023 05:23 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!