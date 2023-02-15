English
    Buy City Union Bank; target of Rs 190: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on City Union Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 190 in its research report dated February 12, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 15, 2023 / 08:55 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on City Union Bank

    We cut our FY24/25E earnings by 8%/10% mainly due to rise in provision costs from 105bps to 127bps, since target is to keep PCR at 50% (now 43%). City Union Bank (CUBK) reported PAT of Rs2.2bn (missed PLe by 10%) led by weaker NIM, loan growth and asset quality. NIM was hit by Rs320mn, due to non-recognition of interest subvention (owing to a procedural lapse likely to regularise in Q4). Bank has turned cautious and lowered its previous FY23 loan growth guidance from 15-18%, due to delay in investment cycle. Hence we trim our FY22-25E credit CAGR from 15.0% to 12.4%. GNPA was more (up 29bps QoQ to 4.63%) due to higher slippage ratio, but would normalise to pre-covid levels in FY24E.


    Outlook

    We reduce our multiple from 2.0x to 1.8x Sep’24 ABV, due to earnings cut and better core performance of peers. While we lower TP to Rs190 from Rs220, we retain ‘BUY’ rating as RoA of 1.5% is achievable in FY23/24/25E.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    City Union Bank - 14 -02 - 2023 - prabhu

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 08:55 pm