App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company; target of Rs 1941: KRChoksey

KRChoksey is bullish on Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1941 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KRChoksey's research report on Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company

Chola reported disbursements of INR 70.2 bn during the quarter, +44.5% yoy/-12.4% qoq. Disbursements in vehicle finance/VF continued to remain on a strong trajectory, growing 48.3% yoy, helped by demand for HCVs, LCVs and mini-LCVs. Home equity/HE disbursements at INR 9.4 bn grew 27% yoy/16.5% qoq. The management is of the view that the normalcy is starting to return in the small and medium enterprises sector and hence the strong disbursements growth. Guidance is for HE disbursements growth to stay strong (>27%). NII at INR 8 bn grew ~15% yoy with overall NIMs dropping on account of drop in yields.

Outlook

This coupled with improving operating leverage and asset quality should translate into strong earnings growth. Over 18-20, we expect PAT CAGR of 29%. We estimate ROA of 2.9%/3% and ROE of 22.3%/23.1% for FY19/20. Current capital positioning (tier I at 13.4%, CAR at 18.2%) is comfortable. We value the stock at 4.5x FY20E ABVPS of INR 431.3 (TP = INR 1,941).

For all recommendations report, click here

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:11 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company #KRChoksey #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.