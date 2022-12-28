English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Live: ICRA On State of Indian Economy
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Chalet Hotels; target of Rs 455: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Chalet Hotels has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 455 in its research report dated December 27, 2022.

    Broker Research
    December 28, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Chalet Hotels


    We initiate coverage on Chalet Hotels Ltd (Chalet) with a ‘BUY’ rating, as it is a play on expected recovery in business travel complemented by an exposure to annuity business (18% share by FY25E) that acts as a hedge to deeply cyclical hospitality industry. We believe Chalet is best placed to ride the industry upcycle as it has 1) strategically located metro centric hotel portfolio where threat of new room supply is low (new supply CAGR of 6% over next 5 years in key metro cities) and 2) requisite pricing power amid affiliation with marquee global brands like Marriott and Novotel. Chalet has plans to add 88/168 rooms in Pune/Hyderabad which along with improvement in RevPAR is likely to drive hotel revenues at 12% CAGR over FY23E-FY25E, whereas annuity business is likely to grow at a CAGR of 78% over the same period amid addition of ~1.4mn sq ft of leasable area at Mumbai and Bangalore.


    Outlook


    Overall, we expect revenue/PAT CAGR of 19%/68% over FY23E-FY25E and recommend ‘BUY’ with a SOTP based TP of Rs455. We value hotels business at 16x FY25E EBITDA, annuity business at a cap rate of 10% and residential project in Bangalore at NAV of Rs15 per share.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Chalet Hotels - 28 -12-2022 -prabhu

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Chalet Hotels #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Dec 28, 2022 12:48 pm