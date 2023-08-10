English
    Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 5415: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Britannia Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5415 in its research report dated August 07, 2023.

    August 10, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Britannia Industries

    Britannia Industries (Britannia’s) Q1FY2024 results were below our expectation mainly on account of lower-than-expected sales volume growth (stood flat versus 4-5% expected) and OPM at 17.2% versus ~18% expected. Revenue and PAT grew by 8% and 35% y-o-y, respectively. With required grammage corrections and lowering of inflation, Britannia expects the volume growth trajectory to gradually improve in the quarters ahead (expects it to be in high single-digits). Correction in the raw-material prices coupled with cost-efficiency measures and better operating leverage would help OPM to remain at 17-18% in the coming quarters.

    Outlook

    Britannia’s stock price has corrected by 12% from its recent high and trades at 52x/43x its FY2024E/FY2025E earnings. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 5,415.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

