Stocks

Buy Britannia Industries: target of Rs 4740: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Britannia Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4740 in its research report dated September 21, 2021.

September 22, 2021 / 01:29 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Britannia Industries


Negative working capital and higher profitability helped generate operating cash flows of Rs. 5,740 crore over FY18-21. Britannia has steadily expanded capacity (at a capex of Rs. 240-400 crore p.a.) and rewarded shareholders with high dividend pay-out over the last two years. Inter-corporate deposits to group companies (key overhangs for the stock) stood at Rs. 790 crore in FY2021, which reduced to Rs. 470 crore in Q1FY2022. Sustained innovation, investing in the front-end and back-end for growth of key categories, a product portfolio that straddles the pyramid and distribution expansion remain key growth levers. Driving efficiencies through supply chain management and higher in-house products would lead to sustained margin expansion.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Britannia Industries with a revised price target of Rs. 4,740. Stock trades at 43.5x/37.6x its FY2023/24E EPS, at a discount to larger peers.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Britannia Industries #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Sep 22, 2021 01:29 pm

