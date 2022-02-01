MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Budget 2022
    Budget 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Britannia Industries; target of Rs 4180: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Britannia Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4180 in its research report dated January 31, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 01, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Britannia Industries


    Though BRIT’s 3QFY22 result was broadly in line with expectations, the recovery on margins is likely to take longer than anticipated. Positives from the results were: a) about 6% base business volume growth, which was creditable given that grammage reduction has played a key role in the 8% effective price increase YTD; b) overall volume growth of 6% and sales growth of 13% that were still better than staple peers; and c) continued market share gains, with healthy performance in rural India (unlike staples peers). BRIT also saw good traction in Milk Bikis and Potazos. Conversely, the key overhangs included: a) higher-than-expected material cost inflation that escalated pressure on gross margin (especially for a business with ~40% gross margin) and b) sequential increase in ICDs for two quarters (albeit still down v/s Mar’21 level).


    Outlook


    We believe massive investments in distribution and capacity expansion (both of which are largely complete) in recent years would lead to double- digit sales growth. Margin will bounce back once the ongoing commodity cost pressures abate leading to high teens earnings growth. Maintain BUY.


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories


    At 17:30 Britannia Industries was quoting at Rs 3,656.45, up Rs 121.55, or 3.44 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,708.90 and an intraday low of Rs 3,549.70.


    It was trading with volumes of 16,531 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 7,955 shares, an increase of 107.81 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.79 percent or Rs 27.55 at Rs 3,534.90.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,152.05 and 52-week low Rs 3,317.90 on 14 September, 2021 and 22 February, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 11.94 percent below its 52-week high and 10.2 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 88,072.29 crore.


     For all recommendations reportclick here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Britannia Industries #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 09:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.