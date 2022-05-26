English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Experts and leaders discuss how modern digital tools are transforming the media industry. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bharat Electronics; target of Rs 265: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Bharat Electronics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 265 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 26, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

    "India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Electronics


    Bharat Electronics (BEL) reported revenue of Rs63.2bn in Q4, down 8.4% on high base. FY22 revenue grew 8.9% at Rs153bn, while EBITDA margins came in at 21.6% in line with management guidance. Order inflow came in at Rs181bn up 17.2% in FY22, translating to order book of Rs576bn. Order pipeline stands strong from Akash weapon system, QRSAM, LRSAM, Naval equipment’s like surveillance system, radars, navigation systems etc. providing order inflow visibility going forward. BEL targets to increase its exports share in defense products (to be ~10-15% of total revenue) for revenue growth in long run. With a view to reduce its dependence on defense segment, company has been focusing on diversifying in non-defense verticals such as EV, metros, electronic warfare, healthcare, homeland security etc. Within metro segment BEL is developing communication based train control system, expected to be completed in next 18 months having opportunity size of Rs70bn from ongoing metro projects.



    Outlook


    We remain positive on long term growth story of BEL given its strong order backlog, tender pipeline and diversification in newer business verticals like EV battery, Medical equipment’s, Metro, focus on exports market, government focus on product indigenization etc. We expect revenue and PAT CAGR of 17.5%/18.7% between FY22-24E. The stock is currently trading at 20.1x/17x FY23/24E. Maintain ‘Buy’ rating on stock with TP of Rs265 (Rs258 earlier) valuing it at PE of 19.5x FY24E.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bharat Electronics #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 26, 2022 09:12 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.