Buy Bata India: target of Rs 2370: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bata India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2370 in its research report dated December 02, 2021.

December 03, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Bata India


Bata is eyeing growth through its strategic levers of maintaining a relevant product portfolio, expanding its network, becoming an aspirational brand for youth, increasing digital footprint, creating an efficient supply chain, and curbing costs. Casuals’ portfolio fetched 30% of pre-COVID revenue; share has risen to 40% now. Bata aims to build a portfolio with focus on casualisation. Bata had 270 franchise stores in mid-November; it plans to add over 150 more, taking store count to over 500 in 2-3 years.



Outlook


We maintain Buy on stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,370. Bata trades at 52.5x/45x its FY2023E/FY2024E EPS and 22.8x/19.6x its FY2023E/FY2024E EV/EBIDTA.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Bata India #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 3, 2021 09:54 am

