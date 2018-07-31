App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 185: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bank of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bank of Baroda

PAT came in at | 528 crore vs. loss of ~| 3100 crore in Q4FY18. This was mainly led by strong NII growth of 28.7% YoY to | 4381 crore and lower credit cost of | 2166 crore. Such strong traction in NII was also due to interest reversals and, thus, may not sustain ahead Loans increased 9.77% YoY to | 414517 crore led by domestic loans, which increased 19.84% YoY to | 326400 crore. Contribution of overseas business came down to 20.89% from 22.33% last quarter

Outlook

We maintain our target price of | 185, valuing the stock at 1.3x FY20E ABV. We maintain BUY. The bank may sell non-core assets (NSE & UTI AMC stake) and divest subsidiaries (AMC) to garner capital. A change in top management and merger with smaller/weaker banks remains key risks.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:11 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

