App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bank Of Baroda; target of Rs 178: KRChoksey

KRChoksey is bullish on Bank Of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 178 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KRChoksey's research report on Bank Of Baroda

The bank reported profits of INR 5.3 bn, up 160% yoy. Advances at INR 4145 bn grew by 9.8% yoy/-3% qoq. Domestic credit book registered 19.8% growth yoy, largely led by retail book growth of 33.8%. Home loans segment posted a growth of 43.47%. NII at INR 43.8 bn grew by 29% yoy / 9% qoq translating into NIMs of 2.58% up 24 bps qoq. The improvement in NIMs is on the back of improved margins in both domestic and international business and due to less interest income reversals on NPA accounts compared to last several quarters.

Outlook

While stress resolutions and retail thrust should help NIMs, focus on productivity should help improve efficiency.  Improving corporate book profile should yield better risk-adjusted returns. We maintain BUY with a target price of INR 178 per share, valuing the bank at 1.5x FY20E ABVPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:11 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Buy #KRChoksey #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.