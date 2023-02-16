Buy Balaji Amines; target of Rs 3790: KR Choksey

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey's research report on Balaji Amines

During the quarter, Balaji Amines Ltd (BAL) reported robust revenue of INR 5,859mn (+3.73% YoY / -6.62% QoQ). Such performance was mainly driven by higher volumes from amines & specialty chemical segments. On the operational front, EBITDA in Q3FY23 stood at INR 1,278mn (-19.52% YoY / -26.13% QoQ), OPM declined by 630bps/576bps YoY/QoQ. The decline in operating margin was mostly attributable to pharma and API industry contraction. Net Profit in Q3FY23 stood at INR 838mn showing a decline of-17.6%/-29.29% on YoY/QoQ basis, with NPM at 14.3%. EPS during the quarter came at 19.3 against 27.6 in the same quarter last year.

Outlook

At CMP, BAL is trading at 21.28x/16.56x its FY23E/24E earnings. We remain positive as it will sustain growth potential and value the stock at a target P/E multiple of 23x FY24E, which yields a price of INR 3,790 per share(Earlier target price INR 4,313 per share) and thus maintain ‘BUY’ recommendation.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Balaji Amines - 14 -02 - 2023 -kr