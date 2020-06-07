App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 08:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 835: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 835 in its research report dated June 04, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Aurobindo Pharma


Q4 was solid on strong execution across markets (5% revenue beat), sharp gross margin expansion (+290bps qoq) and debt reduction (-US$87mn qoq). EBITDA was 12% higher, while margins were 130bps above estimate at 21.4%. US was in line but mix was weak, with lower injectables/higher Oral solids. Q1 should see a qoq fall, but FY21 trajectory should continue with 50-60 launches (25 already approved). Outside the US, ARV should continue to remain strong with recent tender wins. Key positives from Q4 results/commentary: 1) debt to shrink by US$200-250mn in FY21 and ARBP to be debt-free by FY22, 2) US momentum to stay with 50+ filings/launches, 3) gross margin trajectory to improve to 58-59%, if INR/USD stays at current levels.



Outlook


We upgrade FY21/22E EPS by 6%/4% and revise TP to Rs835, as we roll over to 15x Jun’22E EPS. Retain Buy and maintain significant OW in EAP. Key risk: any meaningful slowdown in the US trajectory/regulatory issues in key plants.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 7, 2020 08:50 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Union Minister Jitendra Singh launches COVID BEEP app, says 'effective antidote' to pandemic

Union Minister Jitendra Singh launches COVID BEEP app, says 'effective antidote' to pandemic

COVID-19: Govt says 'fine-tuning' strategy, slams reports claiming experts not consulted

COVID-19: Govt says 'fine-tuning' strategy, slams reports claiming experts not consulted

Coronavirus pandemic | AIASL to provide job to family member in case of employee's death

Coronavirus pandemic | AIASL to provide job to family member in case of employee's death

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.