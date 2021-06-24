Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 145: Anand Rathi

live bse live

Anand Rathi's research report on Ashoka Buildcon

Q4 FY21 was enthusing for Ashoka Buildcon. Quarterly revenue scaled a new high, margins were strong and the standalone balance sheet healthy. Strong orders added early in FY22, too, augur well, and bright bid-prospects set the stage for even better times. Asset-monetisation efforts, too, have been progressing gradually. Success here could help assuage the SBI-Macquarie exit overhang and free up capital.

Outlook

Proven execution capabilities and a well-set balance sheet impel us to retain our Buy rating, with a TP of Rs145 (derived using 9x FY23e core construction EPS and the DCF/invested-basis valuation for asset ownership).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

