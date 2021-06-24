Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 145: Anand Rathi
Anand Rathi is bullish on Ashoka Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 145 in its research report dated Jun 24, 2021.
Broker Research
June 24, 2021 / 11:38 AM IST
Anand Rathi's research report on Ashoka Buildcon
Q4 FY21 was enthusing for Ashoka Buildcon. Quarterly revenue scaled a new high, margins were strong and the standalone balance sheet healthy. Strong orders added early in FY22, too, augur well, and bright bid-prospects set the stage for even better times. Asset-monetisation efforts, too, have been progressing gradually. Success here could help assuage the SBI-Macquarie exit overhang and free up capital.
Outlook
Proven execution capabilities and a well-set balance sheet impel us to retain our Buy rating, with a TP of Rs145 (derived using 9x FY23e core construction EPS and the DCF/invested-basis valuation for asset ownership).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Read More