Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 145: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Ashoka Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 145 in its research report dated Jun 24, 2021.

June 24, 2021 / 11:38 AM IST
 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on Ashoka Buildcon


Q4 FY21 was enthusing for Ashoka Buildcon. Quarterly revenue scaled a new high, margins were strong and the standalone balance sheet healthy. Strong orders added early in FY22, too, augur well, and bright bid-prospects set the stage for even better times. Asset-monetisation efforts, too, have been progressing gradually. Success here could help assuage the SBI-Macquarie exit overhang and free up capital.



Outlook


Proven execution capabilities and a well-set balance sheet impel us to retain our Buy rating, with a TP of Rs145 (derived using 9x FY23e core construction EPS and the DCF/invested-basis valuation for asset ownership).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Anand Rathi #Ashoka Buildcon #Buy #Recommendations
first published: Jun 24, 2021 11:38 am

