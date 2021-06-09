Buy Alkem; target of Rs 3730: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal is bullish on Alkem recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3730 in its research report dated Jun 07, 2021.
June 09, 2021 / 02:51 PM IST
Motilal Oswal's research report on Alkem
ALKEM is well-placed to benefit from a medium term recovery in the Domestic Formulation (DF) business. It had a positive impact of higher offtake of COVID-19 associated drugs in the recent past. The reduction in COVID-19 cases, coinciding with seasonal change, bodes well for a pick-up in the performance of Acute therapies. Bunched-up ANDA launches over the next 12-15 months are expected to improve sales growth as well as profitability of the US business.
Outlook
We have tweaked our FY22E/FY23E EPS estimate by 2%/3% and continue to value ALKEM at 23x 12-months forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR3,730. We remain positive on the back of robust growth in the DF segment and improving profitability in the US segment. Reiterate Buy.
