Buy Alkem; target of Rs 3730: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Alkem recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3730 in its research report dated Jun 07, 2021.

June 09, 2021 / 02:51 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Alkem


ALKEM is well-placed to benefit from a medium term recovery in the Domestic Formulation (DF) business. It had a positive impact of higher offtake of COVID-19 associated drugs in the recent past. The reduction in COVID-19 cases, coinciding with seasonal change, bodes well for a pick-up in the performance of Acute therapies. Bunched-up ANDA launches over the next 12-15 months are expected to improve sales growth as well as profitability of the US business.



Outlook


We have tweaked our FY22E/FY23E EPS estimate by 2%/3% and continue to value ALKEM at 23x 12-months forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR3,730. We remain positive on the back of robust growth in the DF segment and improving profitability in the US segment. Reiterate Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Alkem #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Jun 9, 2021 02:51 pm

