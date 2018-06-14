App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ahluwalia Contracts; target of Rs 486: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Ahluwalia Contracts has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 486 in its research report dated June 01, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Ahluwalia Contracts


AHLU 4QFY18 net revenue came in at Rs 4.5bn (-5.3%YoY, +23.7%QoQ) which was only  marginally below our estimates. Company delivered strong 13.3% EBITDA margins  in  FY18  (vs. 12.2% YoY). This has been achieved by mix of better cost control and improvement in labour market supply.  AHLU is continuously striving to become leaner and is working on increasing productivity  and  efficiency.  We  remain  hopeful  of a further 50-100bps margin  expansion  over  the  next  2 years. Balance sheet is robust with a negligible gross debt of Rs 290mn which translates into a net D/E of -0.2x.  With stable execution growth, healthy margins, negligible finance costs and low  capex  intensity we expect healthy FCFE generation over FY19-20E. AHLU has  declared  a  dividend  for the 1st time in 6 years and this could be a visible  trend in the future.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with a SOTP of Rs 486/sh (EPC segment  at  486/sh  (EPC  segment  at 10x Mar-20E EV/EBITDA, Kota BOT – 1x P/BV).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 03:48 pm

tags #Ahluwalia Contracts #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.