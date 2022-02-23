Buy Ahluwalia Contracts (India); target of Rs 508: Anand Rathi

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Anand Rathi's research report on Ahluwalia Contracts (India)

Ahluwalia’s Q3 was good generally, with a continuing healthy execution pace, normalising operating profitability and further strengthened net-cash status. Order addition was the only piece missing; nevertheless, assurance still suffices to keep growth going in the foreseeable future. Its discomfort with keen competition stays, but ample opportunities (despite being selective), gradually rising average order sizes (fewer competitors, more disciplined bidding) keep it sanguine of adding in time to keep growth going.

Outlook

On its continuing net cash status, healthy assurance (healthcare skewed, an added advantage) and proven execution abilities, the outlook is bright. Valuations too are comforting; consequently, we raise our rating to a Buy.

More Info

At 13:33 hrs Ahluwalia Contracts India was quoting at Rs 390.60, up Rs 4.35, or 1.13 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 392.55 and an intraday low of Rs 387.50.

It was trading with volumes of 345 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 1,702 shares, a decrease of -79.73 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.08 percent or Rs 0.30 at Rs 386.25.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 483.95 and 52-week low Rs 270.00 on 15 November, 2021 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.29 percent below its 52-week high and 44.67 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,616.53 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More