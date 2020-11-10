PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-abb-target-of-rs-1030-motilal-oswal-2-6094941.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 126
MGB : 103

Need 19 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ABB; target of Rs 1030: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ABB recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1030 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on ABB


ABB's 3QCY20 revenue growth decline was limited to 8% (v/s est. 14% decline). The company demonstrated strong cost-control measures, leading to flat EBITDA YoY (almost double our est.) - a commendable effort, implying higher resilience to revenue decline. The company has suggested that ~85% of the previous year's demand is back in the system. However, order inflow declined 19% YoY, largely attributable to the Electrification and Industrial Automation segments. ABB is a pure-play on longer-term industrial automation and the 'Make-in-India' theme. We have largely maintained our CY21E/CY22E estimates. While decline in order inflow remains a concern, we expect quick recovery in short-cycle businesses. We maintain our Buy rating, with unchanged TP of INR1,030.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating, with TP of INR1,030 based on an unchanged Mar'22E target PE multiple of 45x (at par with our target multiple for pure automation businesses and as justified by DCF, as well as a min ~1-year forward PE multiple for ABB over the past 10 years).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 12:05 pm

tags #ABB #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.