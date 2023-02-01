English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Bulls check into Indian Hotels after highest ever quarterly profit

    Indian Hotels' management expects FY24 domestic business to be good, with India hosting events such as G20 conferences and the ICC ODI World Cup

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
    Indian Hotels Company Sector

    Indian Hotels Company Sector

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The share price of Indian Hotels gained close to 4 percent in the morning trade on February 1 after the Tata-group hospitality firm reported an over four-fold year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 383 crore for the quarter ended December 2022.

    At 9.40 am,Indian Hotels was quoting at Rs 314.50 apiece, higher by 4.49 percent. Trading volumes at 5.6 million shares were 1.64 times the 20-day average of 3.4 million. The scrip is trading above its 200-day simple moving average of Rs 283.65.

    Follow our live blog for all the market action

    In the quarter, Indian Hotel’s revenue rose 24 percent from the year-ago period to Rs 1,744 crore. While occupancy fell from 73.3 percent in pre-COVID era to 72.1 percent, the average room rate jumped 25 percent to Rs 15,456.