Blue Star share price gains 3% on Rs 149-crore order from Mumbai Metro

Blue Star share price gained almost 3 percent intraday on August 27 after the company bagged a Rs 149-crore order for Mumbai Metro Line III.

Blue Star Limited has won electrical & mechanical works (E&M) order valued at Rs 149 crore for ‘Mumbai Metro Line III, Package UGC-03’ for five underground stations—Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk, and Worli, from Dogus-Soma JV, the company said in an exchange filing.

The scope of this order comprises design verification, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of E&M works, including lighting control and protection systems, advanced fire detection and fire-fighting systems, plumbing systems, and SCADA, among others, for the five stations, tunnels, cross overs, cross passages and auxiliary buildings of Mumbai Metro Line III, the company said.

The stock, which has gained 31 percent in the last one month, was trading at Rs 639.65, up Rs 17.50, or 2.81 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 649.75 and an intraday low of Rs 623.45.

“This is the second significant order won by Blue Star for Mumbai Metro. We are currently executing the prestigious Mumbai Metro project for Air Conditioning and Tunnel Ventilation System of nine underground stations and associated tunnels on Line 3 corridor between Mumbai Central and Bandra," Blue Star Managing Director B Thiagarajan said.