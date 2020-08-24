172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|basf-india-shares-surge-12-to-hit-new-52-week-high-after-plutus-wealth-acquires-stake-5746571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BASF India shares surge 12% to hit new 52-week high after Plutus Wealth acquires stake

The scrip witnessed spurt in volume by more than 3.53 times and was trading with volumes of 31,207 shares, compared to its five day average of 13,711 shares, an increase of 127.61 percent.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

BASF India share price surged over 13 percent intraday on August 24 after Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 3.15 lakh shares of the company at Rs 1,584.46 per share on the NSE.

The stock price zoomed over 42 percent in the last five days and was trading at Rs 1,829.45, up Rs 212.30, or 13.13 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,870.00.

Capture

Close

The scrip also witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 3.53 times and was trading with volumes of 31,207 shares, compared to its five day average of 13,711 shares, an increase of 127.61 percent.

related news

BASF India on August 18 said that it has acquired 100 percent stake in BASF Performance Polyamides India from BASF Nederland B.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has zero promoter pledge. The stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 10:18 am

tags #BASF India #Buzzing Stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.