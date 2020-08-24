BASF India shares surge 12% to hit new 52-week high after Plutus Wealth acquires stake

BASF India share price surged over 13 percent intraday on August 24 after Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 3.15 lakh shares of the company at Rs 1,584.46 per share on the NSE.

The stock price zoomed over 42 percent in the last five days and was trading at Rs 1,829.45, up Rs 212.30, or 13.13 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,870.00.

The scrip also witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 3.53 times and was trading with volumes of 31,207 shares, compared to its five day average of 13,711 shares, an increase of 127.61 percent.

BASF India on August 18 said that it has acquired 100 percent stake in BASF Performance Polyamides India from BASF Nederland B.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has zero promoter pledge. The stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.