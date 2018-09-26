App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate YES Bank; target of Rs 250: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on YES Bank with a target price of Rs 250 in its research report dated September 26, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on YES Bank


Yes bank's outcome of board meeting has left several loose ends and prolongs uncertainty regarding the succession. It has recommended 1) establishment of committee to search & select a new MD & CEO and 2) request to RBI an extension for the MD &CEO up to April'19 at least to review the FY19 audited results and a further extension upto Sept'19 (till AGM) to oversee transition 3) appointed Mr. Rajat Monga & Mr. Praloy Mandal as EDs as a part of a long term succession planning. However, the board has not been able to give a clear picture on the succession and further course for the bank. The timelines and uncertainty on approvals from RBI for both MD & CEO (should be difficult) and EDs will keep near term stock performance muted.


Outlook


We downgrade Yes Bank to ACCUMULATE (from BUY) with TP of Rs250 based on 1.8x FY20ABV (from 2.7x multiple).


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 04:35 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Yes Bank

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.