Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 08:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate TVS Motor Company; target of Rs 599 : Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on TVS Motor Company with a target price of Rs 599 in its research report dated January 22, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on TVS Motor Company


TVS Motor (TVSL) reported a topline growth of 26.6% YoY, supported by a 19.8% YoY volume growth. TVSL’s volume was higher than the industry’s, driven by new product launches and an aggressive distribution expansion. The volume growth was largely led by 3-wheelers, scooters, and exports, which rose 31.7%, 46.9% and 25.8%, respectively. Margin profile was marginally better than estimated. This was due to the price hikes and improvement in product mix. We expect margins to sustain / improve from these levels. Improvement in product mix, coupled with operational efficiency, will support / expand margin profile as witnessed in the current quarter results. We expect TVSL volume growth to remain in the mid-teens and to continue to outperform the industry.


Outlook


This is likely to be driven by the strong portfolio of products across segments. We retain Accumulate, with a target price of `599, based on 25x FY2021 earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 30, 2019 08:31 am

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #TVS Motor Company

