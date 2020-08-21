172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-the-ramco-cements-target-of-rs-751-krchoksey-5735451.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate The Ramco Cements; target of Rs 751 KRChoksey

KRChoksey recommended accumulate rating on The Ramco Cements with a target price of Rs 751 in its research report dated August 20, 2020.

KRChoksey's research report on The Ramco Cements


The Ramco Cements reported standalone revenue decline of 25.0% QoQ (down 24.7% YoY) to INR 1,042 Cr in Q1FY21. The company's business operations were disrupted during Apr-20 due to lockdown imposed by the Government owing to COVID-19. After relaxation of restrictions by the Government, the business operations restored gradually and is continuing with weak demand in urban/semi-urban markets. EBITDA declined by 6.9% QoQ (down 27.6% YoY) to INR 260 crores in Q1FY21. EBITDA margin contracted by 101bps YoY to 25.1% in Q1FY21 from 26.0% in corresponding quarter last year, while on QoQ basis, EBITDA margin improved significantly by 487bps. Net profit in Q1FY21 declined 42.9% YoY to INR 110 crores, while on QoQ basis net profit declined 25.0%. Net profit margin for the quarter was flat on QoQ basis but declined 335bps to 10.5%.



Outlook


We slightly raise our FY22E EV/EBITDA multiple to 13.5x (earlier 13.0x) to accommodate new capacities and expectation of better margin & and arrive at a revised Target Price of INR 751 per share; an upside potential of 7.1% over CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate an “ACCUMULATE” rating to the shares of The Ramco Cements.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 21, 2020 02:05 pm

tags #Accumulate #KRChoksey #Recommendations #The Ramco Cements

