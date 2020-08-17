172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-the-ramco-cement-target-of-rs-725-dolat-capital-5708051.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate The Ramco Cement; target of Rs 725: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on The Ramco Cement with a target price of Rs 725 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on The Ramco Cement


TRCL's revenue was in line however, EBITDA and PAT below estimates. TRCL posted a muted set of numbers with 24.7%/ 27.6%/ 42.9% YoY de-growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT to Rs10.4 bn/ Rs2.6 bn/ Rs1.1 bn in Q1FY21 due to -28.3%/ +5.9% YoY growth in volume/ realization (+12.1% QoQ). We expect 6.0%/ 8.1%/ 2.4% revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT CAGR over FY20-22E led by -6.9%/ 15.0% volume growth and 3.3%/ 2.0% realization growth in FY21E/ FY22E. We broadly maintain our estimates for FY21E/ FY22E factoring Q1FY21 results.


Outlook


We like TRCL for its strong distribution (supports its industry leading volume growth) and healthy profitability metrics (despite turbulent south markets). Thus, we maintain Accumulate with a TP of Rs725 based on 15x (in line to 5-year average) FY22E EV/EBITDA.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 05:06 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #The Ramco Cement

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.