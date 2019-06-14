App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Tata Motors; target of Rs 192: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 192 in its research report dated May 28, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Tata Motors


Tata Motors Investor day highlighted details about its medium-to-long term strategy (Turnaround 2.0) for the domestic business. With focus on topline growth, customer centricity, enhanced dealer engagement, agile cost management and a lean & accountable organization, the management reiterated their key objectives: 1) Outperforming the industry for both the CV & PV segment (CV & PV volumes for TTMT up 17.5% % 12% respectively for FY19) 2) EBIT margin target of 4-6% over FY20-22 and 5-7% in the long run (FY19 EBIT margins at 3.8%) 3) Higher FCF generation curtailing Subsidiary investments within affordable limits. While the domestic demand environment for the next 3-6 months is expected to remain muted, H2 should see some recovery on anticipated pre-buy ahead of BS VI implementation. JLR outlook remains muted both for volumes and profitability with cut in EBIT margin guidance over FY20-21E to 3-6% (earlier 4-6%) owing to continued demand challenges & model run-outs.


Outlook


Retain ''Accumulate'' with a target price of Rs192, where we value JLR at 1.5x Mar'21E EV/EBITDA and Standalone entity at 9x Mar'21E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 14, 2019 03:53 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Tata Motors

