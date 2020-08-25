172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-suprajit-engineering-target-of-rs-200-east-india-securities-5754241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 07:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Suprajit Engineering; target of Rs 200: East India Securities

East India Securities recommended accumulate rating on Suprajit Engineering with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated August 24, 2020.

East India Securitie's report on Suprajit Engineering


Suprajit (SEL) reported a subdued performance, hit by Covid, with robust outlook as 1) OEMs ramp-up started in June and strengthened in July & August. 2) Sales reached near pre-Covid levels. 3) Aftermarket reported YoY growth. 4) Non-auto segment and exports are approaching last year's level. We expect growth to come back from the combination of robust recovery witnessed in OEM orders, aftermarket, and exports. The management is fully geared up to provide the required focus for its strategically important SENA strategy, while Phoenix Lamps incremental growth will majorly come from Osram’s orders and aftermarket. Stringent cost rationalisation measures and better mix to provide required support to the margins going forward.



Outlook


We believe SEL would maintain its dominant leadership and has enormous growth potential in all of its three segments in the domestic as well as exports. Recommend 'Accumulate.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 25, 2020 07:49 pm

tags #Accumulate #East India Securities #Recommendations #Suprajit Engineering

