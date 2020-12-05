PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Accumulate Siemens; Target Of Rs 1516: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Siemens with a target price of Rs 1516 in its research report dated November 27, 2020.

Broker Research
Dec 5, 2020 / 12:57 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Siemens


Siemens Ltd (SIEM) reported healthy set of numbers despite of challenging environment. During 4Q, better revenue was driven by higher share of services business, strong execution of OB and rising labour availability. Further better gross margins and cost control measures helped improve margins during the quarter. OI came in at Rs32bn, up 8.7% YoY led by improvement in ordering activity specially in energy and mobility segment. OB as on SY20 stood at Rs123.6bn, up 4% YoY providing revenue visibility for more than a year. Management highlighted that despite volatility in the business environment with core industrial sectors being negatively impacted, they have noticed initial signs of uptick across some markets post lockdown. Management remains optimistic on segments like Pharma, F&B and T&D to drive growth going ahead. We remain cautious in medium term owing to gradual pick-up in demand across the sectors, but on long term basis remain positive on the company due to its focus on Digitization and localization, diversified business, high cash flows and robust B/S cash position. We have increased our earnings estimates for SY21E/22E by 9%/8% led by improvement in gross margins.


Outlook


The stock is currently trading at 47.7x/40x SY21E/22E earnings. Due to current run-up in stock price we have downgraded the stock to Accumulate from BUY with a revised TP of Rs1516. (earlier TP of Rs1402).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Siemens
first published: Dec 5, 2020 12:57 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | IT & Pharma to do better but leisure travel big contra bet for 2021: Sachin Shah

The Market Podcast | IT & Pharma to do better but leisure travel big contra bet for 2021: Sachin Shah

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.