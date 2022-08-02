English
    Accumulate Route Mobile; target of Rs 1631: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on Route Mobile with a target price of Rs 1631 in its research report dated August 01, 2022.

    August 02, 2022 / 06:43 PM IST
     
     
    Arihant Capital's research report on Route Mobile


    Route Mobile beat revenue estimates in Q1FY23: Reported revenue of INR 7,290 Mn up 16.4% QoQ/ 101.1% YoY against our estimate of INR 7200 Mn. The growth was led by digital acceleration which also helps increase client acquisition. The company, gross profit margin stood at 22.4% in Q1FY23 against 21.1% in Q4FY22 and 21.95% in Q1FY22 respectively.



    Outlook


    We value the stock at a PE multiple of 27x to its FY24E EPS of INR ~60, which yield a revised target price of INR 1,631 per share ( earlier target price; INR 1,389 per share). We upgrade our rating to Accumulate from Hold earlier.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Accumulate #Arihant Capital #Recommendations #Route Mobile
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:43 pm
