Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Reliance Industries; target of Rs 1238: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Reliance Industries with a target price of Rs 1238 in its research report dated January 18, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Reliance Industries


RIL reported highest quarterly profits in Q3FY19. Results were ahead of our estimates at PAT level; Standalone EBITDA of Rs145bn (PLe: Rs141.5bn), PAT of Rs89.2bn (PLe: Rs81.9bn). Healthy performance was supported by better than expected petrochemicals profitability even as refining profitability came in lower than expected. For Q3, GRMs were at US$8.8/bbl (PLe: US$8.5/bbl) due to weak gasoline spreads given high inventory and weak demand. However, gasoil spreads were healthy given low inventory. Q3 refining thruput were higher at 18MTPA.


Outlook


Maintain earnings, maintain Hold: We maintain our estimates for FY19/20E. We maintain our rating to ACCUMULATE as we await clarity on petcoke commercialisation.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 18, 2019 04:43 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Reliance Industries

