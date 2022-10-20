English
    Accumulate Nestle India; target of Rs 21,805: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Nestle India with a target price of Rs 21,805 in its research report dated October 20, 2022.

    October 20, 2022
     
     
    KR Choksey's research report on Nestle India


    For Q3CY22, NEST’s revenue increased by 18.2% YoY (+13.7% QoQ) to INR 45,910 mn. The revenue growth is the highest quarterly growth witnessed in the last 5 years. Revenue in 9MCY22 increased by 14.9% YoY. EBITDA for the quarter was at INR 10,107 mn, reporting a growth of 6.6% YoY and 21.0% QoQ. EBITDA margin for Q3CY22 was at 22.0%, contracting by 240 bps YoY/ expanding by 132 bps QoQ. EBITDA margin for 9MCY22 contracted by 287 bps YoY to 22.0%. Net Profit for Q3CY22 was INR 6,683 mn (+8.3% YoY/ +29.7% QoQ). Net profit margin for Q3CY22 was 14.6%, which contracted by 134 bps YoY/ expanded by 179 bps QoQ. For 9MCY22, Net profit was stable (+ 1.1% YoY) at INR 17,784 mn.


    Outlook


    We apply P/E of 61.0x (unchanged) on CY24E EPS of INR 357.5 (INR 349.7 earlier) and arrive at a target price of INR 21,805 per share (INR 21,334 earlier) with an upside potential of 10.1% from the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our “ACCUMULATE” recommendation on the shares of Nestle India.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 20, 2022
