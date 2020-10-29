172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-kotak-mahindra-bank-target-of-rs-1503-prabhudas-lilladher-6033941.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Kotak Mahindra Bank; target of Rs 1503: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a target price of Rs 1503 in its research report dated October 27, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Kotak Mahindra Bank


KMB delivered a strong 27% YoY growth in earnings at Rs21.8bn (PLe: Rs14.9bn) which were much above ours and consensus estimates. Strong beat was on back of (i) continued NII traction of 17% YoY despite loan book flattish QoQ & -4% YoY (ii) recovery in fees (iii) higher treasury income (had not booked in Q1FY21) and (iv) substantially lower provisioning than expectations. Strong liability franchise build-up over the years has significantly benefitted funding cost which is now amongst the lowest in the industry, but growth has been quite selective as management continues to outweigh risks to growth. With a strong liability franchise in place, high capital and steady asset quality keeps our view constructive, although balance on loan growth has to improve from here on.


Outlook


We retain ACCUMULATE with revised TP of Rs1,503 (from Rs1,389) based on 3.1x core Sep-22 BV & Rs293 for subs (rolled over from Mar-22).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 12:07 pm

tags #Accumulate #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.