English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate Infosys; target of Rs 1728: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on Infosys with a target price of Rs 1728 in its research report dated July 25, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 26, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST

    Arihant Capital's research report on Infosys


    Infosys (INFY) increased FY23 revenue guidance to 14%-16% from 13-15%: Reported revenue of $ 4,444Mn ( up 3.8% QoQ/17.5%YoY in USD terms) against our estimate of $4,425 Mn. Delivered a robust performance in Q1 with YoY growth at 21.4% and sequential growth at 5.5% in constant currency. Reported revenue of INR 34,470 Cr up 6.8% QoQ/ 23.6% YoY against our estimate of INR 34,033Cr. The growth was led by Digital which accounted for 61.0% of overall revenues, growing at 37.5% in the CC term.


    Outlook


    This coupled with the recent correction in prices prompt us to upgrade the stock from Neutral to Accumulate with a revised target price of INR 1,728 per share (PE of 25x on FY24E EPS).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Infosys - 250722 -arih

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #Arihant Capital #Infosys #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:47 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.