Accumulate Infosys; target of Rs 1728: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Infosys

Infosys (INFY) increased FY23 revenue guidance to 14%-16% from 13-15%: Reported revenue of $ 4,444Mn ( up 3.8% QoQ/17.5%YoY in USD terms) against our estimate of $4,425 Mn. Delivered a robust performance in Q1 with YoY growth at 21.4% and sequential growth at 5.5% in constant currency. Reported revenue of INR 34,470 Cr up 6.8% QoQ/ 23.6% YoY against our estimate of INR 34,033Cr. The growth was led by Digital which accounted for 61.0% of overall revenues, growing at 37.5% in the CC term.

Outlook

This coupled with the recent correction in prices prompt us to upgrade the stock from Neutral to Accumulate with a revised target price of INR 1,728 per share (PE of 25x on FY24E EPS).

