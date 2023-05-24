English
    Accumulate Finolex Industries; target of Rs 194: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Finolex Industries with a target price of Rs 194 in its research report dated May 23, 2023.

    May 24, 2023 / 06:26 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Finolex Industries

    We downward revised our FY24/FY25 earnings estimate by -5.8%/-5.9% and downgrade the rating to ‘Accumulate’ from BUY to factor in 1) soft vol. growth guidance of ~10% in agri. segment for FY24, b) correction in PVC resin prices to USD 800/MT which will impact realization, and c) correction in PVC-EDC spread to USD 470-480/MT which will impact EBITDA margin. Finolex Industries (FNXP) delivered decent volume growth slightly below expectations, mainly due to agri. pipe segment (down ~3% YoY, as inventory filling happened in Q3FY23), while plumbing segment vol. grew by ~6% YoY. FNXP reported improvement in EBIT/kg to ~Rs 11/kg in P&F segment with favorable pricing and product mix. We believe FNXP has limited upside from current level as PVC-ECD spread is not favorable towards the company and soft vol. growth guidance in agri.

    Outlook

    We estimate FY23-25E Sales/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 6.1%/64.8%/51.1%, with volume CAGR of 10.5% and EBITDA margin of 16.1% (350bps below pre-COVID level). We revise our TP to Rs194 (Rs224 earlier), based on 19x FY25E EPS plus 50% discount to Finolex Cables’ stake. Downgrade to ‘Accumulate’.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Finolex Industries - 24 -05 - 2023 - prabhu

