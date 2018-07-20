App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Federal Bank; target of Rs 101: Geojit

Geojit recommended accumulate rating on Federal Bank with a target price of Rs 101 in its research report dated July 18, 2018.

Geojit's research report on Federal Bank


Federal Bank Limited is a major Indian commercial bank in the private sector headquartered at Kerala having 1252 branches and 1696 ATMs spread across different States in India with a loan book size of ~ 92,000Cr.    Interest income grew by 15% and reflected 22% growth in NII led by strong loan growth coupled with stable NIM  PAT increased by strong 25% in Q1FY19 due to lower provisioning YoY.  Stable GNPA ratio at 3%/ and NNPA ratio slightly increased by 3bps to 1.72% in Q1FY19 against 1.69% in Q4FY18.  Loan book grew by 24% YoY with the strong growth across Retail, SME and Corporate segments, while deposits grew by 16% YoY.  Robust retail network will lead to 22% CAGR in loan book and 30% CAGR in earnings over FY18-20E.


Outlook


On the back of strong PAT growth against de-growth in last quarter & with healthy earnings outlook, we value FB at 1.6x FY20E adjusted BV and recommend Accumulate with a target price of Rs 101.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 20, 2018 05:24 pm

tags #Buy #Federal Bank #Geojit Research #Recommendations

