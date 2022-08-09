English
    Accumulate Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 1827: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Dalmia Bharat with a target price of Rs 1827 in its research report dated August 08, 2022.

    August 09, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Dalmia Bharat


    Dalmiabharat Cement (DALBHARA) posted Q1FY23 earnings below our estimates due to miss on costs. EBITDA declined 18% YoY to Rs5.9bn, below our estimates by 11%. But, it beat consensus estimates (CE) by 9%. DALBHARA’s EBITDA/t averaged Rs950/t in the last four quarters. We expect that margins would remain capped in range of Rs1,050-1,100/t in medium term due to unabated capacity addition and intense competition for market share in its core markets, East and South regions. However, we see these margins as highly competitive (with 15%+ CAGR volume growth in FY22-FY24e) in light of tough market conditions. Supported by efficient operations, strong capacity growth and comfortable valuations, we continue to like DALBHARA.


    Outlook


    Maintain Accumulate rating with TP of Rs1,827, EV/EBITDA of 11x FY24e.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 9, 2022 10:56 am
