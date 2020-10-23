172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-ambuja-cement-target-of-rs-257-dolat-capital-market-6003471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Ambuja Cement; target of Rs 257: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Ambuja Cement with a target price of Rs 257 in its research report dated October 22, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Ambuja Cement


ACEM posted 8.6% YoY growth in revenue to Rs28.5 bn due to 8.4% YoY volume growth to 5.7mt and 0.2% YoY (-3.2% QoQ) realization growth to Rs5,031. EBITDA increased by 54.7% YoY to Rs6.8 bn and PAT increased by 87.8% YoY to Rs4.4 bn. ACEM has declared an interim dividend of Rs17/sh resulting in huge cash outflow Rs33.8 bn. Cash on books as on Jun’20 stood at Rs54.2 bn. We expect 4.4%/ 11.9%/ 7.9% revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT CAGR over CY19-22E led by -7.2%/ 10.1%/ 5.0% volume growth and 3.0%/ 1.5%/ 1.5% cement realization growth in CY20E/ CY21E/ CY22E. We increase our revenue/ EBITDA margin/ APAT estimates by 4.5%/ 118 bps/ 9.5% for CY20E to factor 9MCY20 results. We broadly maintain CY21E and introduce CY22E estimates. The full benefit of uptick in volumes from planned expansion (3.1mtpa clinker and 1.8mtpa grinding at Marwar Mundwa in Rajasthan) will come in H2CY21E. Interim dividend of Rs17/ share is positive in the short term, we expect total Rs31.8 bn FCFF in CY21E and CY22E. If such huge cash outflow through dividend is repeated, it may show uncertainty on the future growth outlook.


Outlook


The recent run up of 26% in stock price in last 3 months leaves limited upside. Thus, we downgrade to Accumulate with a revised TP of Rs257 based on (11x standalone Sep’22E EV/EBITDA) and ACEM’s 50% stake in ACC at 20% holding discount.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 12:16 pm

tags #Accumulate #Ambuja Cement #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.