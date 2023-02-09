English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    Zomato's Deepinder Goyal post Q3 result: Rough years for tech industry only a blip

    Taking to Twitter, Goyal shared the food delivery giant's financial results for the third quarter of FY23 and stated, "At Zomato, winter is NOT coming."

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 11:04 PM IST

    "Globally, companies may have gone on the defensive but we believe attack is the best defense," Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal tweeted

    Zomato's founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal on February 9 said that he remains optimistic about the food delivery startup's growth in the coming future, even as its loss in the December quarter widened.

    Taking to Twitter, Goyal shared the financial results for the third quarter of FY23 and stated, "At Zomato, winter is NOT coming."

    In a series of tweets, defending the quarterly performance further, Goyal added, "Rough years for the tech industry are only a blip. Globally, companies may have gone on the defensive but we believe the attack is the best defense."

    He also hinted at Zomato's plans of hiring as he posted, "This is the best time to be on the lookout for great talent."