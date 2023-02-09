Zomato, excluding Blinkit, turns adjusted EBITDA positive for January 2023

Zomato: Zomato Q3 loss widens significantly to Rs 346.6 crore, but revenue grows 75% to Rs 1,948 crore. The food delivery giant has posted consolidated loss of Rs 346.6 crore for the December FY23 quarter, widening from loss of Rs 63.2 crore in year-ago period given the significantly higher expenses (up 51%). Consolidated revenue grew by 75.2% YoY to Rs 1,948.2 crore for the quarter, while at the operating level, EBITDA loss of Rs 366.2 crore for the quarter narrowed compared to EBITDA loss of Rs 488.8 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Food tech platform Zomato’s business, excluding the acquisition of Blinkit, has turned adjusted EBITDA positive for the month of January, in what will be a shot in the arm for the company, which has seen its stock getting hammered over the last year with shareholders raising concerns on its path to profitability.

Zomato business pre-acquisition of Blinkit (that is excluding quick commerce), turned adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depriciation and amortisation) positive for the month of January 2023, despite a slowdown in the food delivery business, the food tech platform said in a stock exchange filing on February 9.

Adjusted EBITDA is a metric that many tech companies use even as each one of them defines it differently. Typically, costs that are not considered operational for the business such as employee stock option expenses are kept out of it.

ALSO READ: Zomato Gold crosses 900K members in a month, will not hit profitability plans

Slowdown in food delivery business

Read More

While Zomato did not share any further details or specific numbers for January, the company reported a fall, albeit marginal, in its adjusted revenue for the food delivery business to Rs 1,565 crore for the quarter ended December, from Rs 1,581 crore in July-September.

"We believe that the long-term opportunity remains large and exciting. We think that the current slowdown is a result of a few temporary factors –macro slowdown for the mid-market segment, boom in dining out for the premium-end, and boom in travel at the premium-end," said Deepinder Goyal, co-founder, CEO, Zomato.

However, the contribution from the food delivery segment, as a percentage of adjusted revenue, adjusted gross order value (GOV) and adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GOV improved during the quarter.

"The improvement in contribution in Q3 FY23 (2022-23) was largely driven by growth in AOV (average order value) plus efficiencies on the cost side which more than compensated for marginally lower customer delivery charges," said Akshant Goyal, CFO, Zomato.

While Zomato’s adjusted EBITDA for Q3 for the food delivery business, zoomed 10x to Rs 23 crore from Rs 2 crore in Q2 FY23 (2022-23), the company burnt Rs 53 crore in the October-December quarter on its business-to-business (B2B) supplies platform Hyperpure, which weighed on the overall adjusted EBITDA (excluding Blinkit). However, the company said that Hyperpure is profitable in Bengaluru, the oldest city for the segment.

Zomato attributed the sequential drop in revenue for food delivery to post-Diwali pullback.

“We have seen an industry-wide slowdown in the food delivery business since late October (post the festival of Diwali). This trend has been seen across the country but more so in the top 8 cities,” said Akshant Goyal.

GOV growth in food delivery in Q3 FY23 (October-December) was only 0.7 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis in an otherwise seasonally strong quarter. Orders declined sequentially while AOV grew, the company said. On a year-on-year basis, GOV grew 21 percent, driven by order volume growth of 14 percent along with 6 percent growth in AOV, Zomato said.

Chatter on profitability

Zomato's earnings also had a lot of chat about the company achieving profitability at a consolidated level. Akshant Goyal said that in the month of January, Zomato exited about 225 smaller cities which contributed 0.3 percent of its GOV in Q3.

He said that the company thought that performance in these cities was not encouraging in the past few quarters and so the company did not feel the payback period on its investments in these cities was acceptable.

Zomato's adjusted revenue from the food delivery business, considered as the company's core business, dropped marginally in Oct-Dec to Rs 1,565 crore from Rs 1,581 crore from a quarter earlier. In the previous four quarters, the company had registered sequential growth in the segment.

"Having a profitability mindset is the key. As a company, we have been constantly re-evaluating and optimizing investments across the board, including taking a hard look at resource allocation across functions, shutting down non-performing markets, and reassessing our headcount, among others," Deepinder Goyal

"Taking some of these actions early in 2022 has helped us deliver on our own expectations of profit growth. In the last year or so, investors have been far more focused on profitability and we are doing our best to deliver on those expectations," he added.

Zomato’s claim to turn adjusted EBITDA positive in January could give a fillip to the company’s shares as the food tech platform also reported better-than-expected growth in revenue and a lower-than-expected loss for the December quarter.

While Zomato reported a bigger net loss of Rs 347 crore for Oct-Dec on a consolidated level against the previous quarter, it was lower than the Street’s expectations. Kotak Institutional Equities had pegged Zomato’s Q3 net loss at nearly Rs 500 crore. Zomato also beat the brokerage’s revenue estimates as it reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 1,948 against Kotak’s estimate of Rs 1,871 crore.

More importantly, Zomato’s claim of achieving an adjusted positive EBITDA for January comes a week after Paytm, another new-age fintech unicorn that has seen its shares getting hammered due to profitability concerns, reported a positive adjusted EBITDA for the December quarter, which gave its shares a boost. In the last five days, the company’s shares have gone up more than 30 percent, and brokerages, too, have upgraded the stock.

Big on Zomato Gold

Deepinder Goyal said that the company is banking on its Zomato Gold membership program, which was launched in late January, in what was the fourth iteration of the food tech platform's loyalty program.

Zomato said it has already onboarded over 900,000 members within a month of launching the membership program in January. The key highlight of Zomato Gold is ‘On Time Guarantee’, said Goyal, adding that the company has also made the Intercity Legends platform exclusively available to Gold members.

Zomato said the plan will have a negative impact on revenue in the short term. However, it is confident that other streams of revenue will make up for the loss.

“The short-term negative impact of Zomato Gold (due to free delivery benefit) will be offset by improvements in other revenue and fixed & variable cost drivers,” said Akshant Goyal. “In the long term, we believe we will be able to make the Zomato Gold program itself profitable.”

Growth over profitability for Hyperpure

Zomato said that the company is focusing on growth over profitability for Hyperpure. The segment was launched by Zomato in 2019 to deliver groceries to restaurants as it aimed to get a bigger slice of the food value chain.

For Oct-Dec 2022, Hyperpure reported a 26 percent revenue growth sequentially to Rs 421 crore. From a year earlier, the segment's revenue jumped almost threefold.

"At this time, we are choosing growth over profitability in this business. Why? Because Hyperpure is a multi-city business with each city at a different stage on the profitability curve,"

"Our oldest city Bangalore (more than four years old) is already close to being profitable and hence the newer cities are the largest contributor to losses in this business," Deepinder Goyal said.

In November, in an interview with Moneycontrol, Hyperpure chief Rakesh Ranjan had said that the company may not look to expand the B2B program to more cities in the short term. Zomato Hyperpure has around 40,000 eateries as monthly active customers.