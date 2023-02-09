English
    Zomato, excluding Blinkit, turns adjusted EBITDA positive for January 2023

    While Zomato’s adjusted EBITDA for Q3 for the food delivery business, zoomed 10x to Rs 23 crore from Rs 2 crore in Q2 FY23 (2022-23), the company burnt Rs 53 crore in the Oct-Dec quarter on its business-to-business (B2B) supplies platform Hyperpure, which weighed on the overall adjusted EBITDA (excluding Blinkit)

    Nikhil Patwardhan
    February 09, 2023 / 10:18 PM IST
    Zomato: Zomato Q3 loss widens significantly to Rs 346.6 crore, but revenue grows 75% to Rs 1,948 crore. The food delivery giant has posted consolidated loss of Rs 346.6 crore for the December FY23 quarter, widening from loss of Rs 63.2 crore in year-ago period given the significantly higher expenses (up 51%). Consolidated revenue grew by 75.2% YoY to Rs 1,948.2 crore for the quarter, while at the operating level, EBITDA loss of Rs 366.2 crore for the quarter narrowed compared to EBITDA loss of Rs 488.8 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

    Food tech platform Zomato’s business, excluding the acquisition of Blinkit, has turned adjusted EBITDA positive for the month of January, in what will be a shot in the arm for the company, which has seen its stock getting hammered over the last year with shareholders raising concerns on its path to profitability.

    Zomato business pre-acquisition of Blinkit (that is excluding quick commerce), turned adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depriciation and amortisation) positive for the month of January 2023, despite a slowdown in the food delivery business, the food tech platform said in a stock exchange filing on February 9.

    Adjusted EBITDA is a metric that many tech companies use even as each one of them defines it differently. Typically, costs that are not considered operational for the business such as employee stock option expenses are kept out of it.

    ALSO READ: Zomato Gold crosses 900K members in a month, will not hit profitability plans