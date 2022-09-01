English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register to Markets League and get access to 25 session and add on offers
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    Unacademy's CMO Karan Shroff, who was elevated as Partner last year, quits

    Shroff was elevated as Unacademy's CMO in September 2020. Before Unacademy, Shroff was with Xiaomi as its head of brand marketing in India for a little over four years.

    Nikhil Patwardhan
    Bengaluru / September 01, 2022 / 04:38 PM IST

    Karan Shroff, CMO (chief marketing officer) at SoftBank-backed edtech unicorn Unacademy, who was elevated as its Partner in September last year, has quit the company.

    In a LinkedIn post on September 1, Shroff said that he will be stepping down from his duties at Unacademy, three years after he joined the edtech unicorn as Vice President of Marketing.

    "I would like to thank everyone that helped in this chapter of life and I’m extremely grateful to everyone in the industry for their support in helping make Unacademy the brand it is today," Shroff said in his post.

    "On that note I will be moving on from Unacademy and onto the next," Shroff added.

    Shroff was elevated as Unacademy's CMO in September 2020. Before Unacademy, Shroff was with Xiaomi as its head of brand marketing in India for a little over four years.

    Close

    Related stories

    The reason for Shroff to move on from the edtech giant remains unclear. Unacademy and Shroff did not respond to messages and calls by Moneycontrol. The copy will be updated with comments from Shroff and the company, if any.

    Shroff has stepped down from the edtech major ahead of the launch of UnacademyOne, a new product that Unacademy will be launching on September 5 in Bengaluru. While further details of UnacademyOne are awaited, the company's employees are extensively promoting it on social media.

    His stepping down also comes at a time when the edtech unicorn is aggressively looking to cut costs and is aiming profitability to prepare for a near-term runway amid a funding crunch.

    Moneycontrol had reported exclusively last month, that Unacademy had halved its job guarantee vertical--Relevel's team to about 700 employees amid a global slowdown in the job market.

    In July, Unacademy had taken initiatives like paycuts for founders and management, put travel restrictions on employees and stopped complimentary meals and snacks at their offices.

    In the same month, the company had said that it will not exercise any more layoffs and would rather relocate redundant employees to other teams.

    Employees, including CXOs (top management) will not be provided business class treatment for travel and anyone who wants an upgrade can pay from their own pocket, Gaurav Munjal, Unacademy's co-founder and chief executive officer, had told employees in an internal note, a copy of which was viewed by Moneycontrol.

    Munjal also had asked employees to 'embrace frugality,' as a core value.

    In another cost-cutting initiative, Unacademy had suspended contracts of some of its doubt-solving NEET and IIT-JEE educators, Moneycontrol had reported exclusively. Unacademy had told educators that it has made 'strategic changes' to its customised learning solutions and owing to the change it will 'significantly' reduce doubt solving on its platform.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Nikhil Patwardhan
    Tags: #Gaurav Munjal #Karan Shroff #SoftBank #startups #Unacademy #Unicorns
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 04:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.