MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Tinder co-founders invest in India's Hike

Hike was given the unicorn tag in 2016 after Chinese internet giant Tencent led a $175 million round.

Priyanka Sahay
August 24, 2021 / 01:33 PM IST
Hike’s founder and CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal is the son of Sunil Mittal, Chairman of telecom giant Airtel.

Hike’s founder and CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal is the son of Sunil Mittal, Chairman of telecom giant Airtel.

Over four years after becoming a unicorn, Kavin Bharti Mittal's networking and gaming platform Hike has raised a fresh round of funding in a round led by the co-founder of Tinder, Justin Mateen.

While the company did not disclose the amount of funding or the current valuation, the round also saw participation from other marquee angels including the other founder of Tinder, Sean Rad, Softbank's Rajeev Misra, Tribe Capital's Arjun Sethi, Zeta's Bhavin Turakhia, Cred's Kunal Shah, Flipkart's co-founder Binny Bansal besides Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal of Snapdeal.

The fund will be deployed to expand on product strategy besides hiring across functions. The company operates a fully remote cross-functional team of over 160 employees. It plans to hire another 25 executives across social, gaming and crypto segments.

"The rapid technological evolution over the last few years has paved the way for massive disruption in social and gaming. There’s little to separate these two categories. Gaming is now inherently social, evolving into a new way for people to hang out and interact in the virtual world," said Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder and CEO, Hike.

"We’ve been building new ways for people to express themselves online, building new ways for them to hang out online. More importantly, we are building new ways for people to participate in the networks they help build, in ways that weren’t possible before. The next decade is going to spawn a whole new social future and we’re so excited to be contributing to this future," he added.

Close

Related stories

Earlier in 2021, the almost a decade-old company shut down its chat services to focus on Rush, a gaming app and Vibe by Hike, a networking platform.

In 2019, it also invested in other esports platforms WinZO Games.

Hike was given the unicorn tag in 2016 after Chinese internet giant Tencent led a $175 million round. Valued at $1.4 billion it was one of the fastest companies to have bagged the unicorn status.

Other investors who participated in that round included SoftBank Group, Tiger Global Management and Bharti Enterprises.

Hike’s founder and CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal is the son of Sunil Mittal, Chairman of telecom giant Airtel.
Priyanka Sahay
Tags: #hike #Kavin Bharti Mittal #Tinder
first published: Aug 24, 2021 01:33 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.