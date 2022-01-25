MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Oyo awaits Sebi nod to file updated DRHP for its $1.2Bn IPO

The company has already received in-principle approval from BSE as well as National Stock Exchange, sources said.

Priyanka Sahay
January 25, 2022 / 05:06 PM IST

SoftBank-backed Oyo is all set to file a updated draft document with the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as it moves ahead with its $1.2 billion initial public offering (IPO), according to sources privy to the development.

The company has already received in-principle approval from BSE as well as the National Stock Exchange, the sources added.

Oyo’s move to file a revised prospectus comes amid questions on whether it will be able to go ahead with a listing in the current environment. Stocks of loss-making internet companies have seen intense selling pressure in India and the US as investors turn cautious.

Shares of restaurant aggregator Zomato plunged to its lowest level since its blockbuster listing last year, with digital payments company Paytm, online beauty and wellness firm Nykaa and PB Fintech, an online insurance and lending platform, also coming under pressure.

The selling in shares of internet companies like Zomato, Paytm, and PolicyBazaar has been triggered by the surge in global and domestic bond yields that has made their valuations richer than what their fundamentals dictate.

Close

Related stories

Oyo filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in September last year and has been in the process of responding to questions and clarifications sought by regulators.

Last year, Moneycontrol reported that Zo Rooms, besides hotels association Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), had filed complaints against Oyo with SEBI asking the markets regulator not to approve the company’s IPO.

Zo Rooms, which is engaged in a court battle with Oyo over a failed merger, opposed the IPO on the grounds that it violated International Centre for Dispute Resolution regulations and alleging that the company had misrepresented facts about their litigation issue in the DRHP.

FHRAI also came out strongly against Oyo alleging that the company have made a “misrepresentation” in its DRHP by claiming to not have any outstanding criminal proceedings against it.

According to sources, SEBI is close to making a ruling and the last rounds of observations are expected in about 10 days. Thereafter the company is expected to file the updated draft prospectus in line with the final observations.

Given the environment, there’s a likelihood that the company may be looking at reprising its valuation of around $9 billion in a sign that the markets are repricing new economy consumer tech firms to more sensible levels. Moneycontrol had earlier reported that it was targeting a valuation of around $12-14 billion.
Priyanka Sahay
Tags: #IPO #Oyo #SoftBank
first published: Jan 25, 2022 01:50 pm

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.