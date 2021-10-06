Zo Rooms to invoke ICDR regulations while filing complaint in SEBI, Oyo alleges forum shopping

Zo Rooms is planning to drag IPO-bound hospitality firm Oyo to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on the grounds of violation of ICDR regulations alleging that the company has misrepresented the facts about their litigation issue in the DRHP.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, the legal counsel of Zo Rooms for the first time confirmed that the company will file the complaint after the Delhi High Court hears their ongoing dispute. The hearing is scheduled for October 7.

ICDR Regulations or issues of capital and disclosure regulations are a set of rules that need to be complied with by any company going for a listing.

"Oyo condemns Zostel’s self-serving misrepresentation of case facts. Zostel’s baseless claims will not become valid by threats of forum hunting," an Oyo spokesperson told Moneycontrol.

This is the latest in the ongoing dispute between the two companies which dates back to 2015. Over half a decade ago, Zo Rooms, the budget hotel accommodation chain owned by Zostel Hospitality, was shut down after the merger talks between the two, which could have resulted in Zo Rooms getting a seven percent stake in Oyo, failed.

The two companies have been fighting the case since then.

In March, early this year, a Supreme Court-appointed arbitrator had finally said that Oyo was in breach of its agreement for the acquisition of Zo Rooms, adding that the latter can proceed to execute the definitive agreement.

Now reaching out to the Delhi High Court, Zo has stated that the award clearly stated that the term sheet between Oyo and Zostel was a binding contract which was breached by Oyo by not executing the definitive agreements and not transferring the seven percent shares to the shareholders of Zostel, as committed.

However, Oyo denies the claim stating that the tribunal had granted no specific relief to Zostel in terms of receiving ownership in Oyo.

Even in its DRHP, Oyo has stated that the "arbitrator did not pass any directions for issuance of shares of our company to the claimants."

At a time when Oyo's IPO talks got into the advanced stage, Zo reached out to the Delhi High Court seeking protection of its rights against the company.

On September 29, advocate Amit Sibal who was appearing on behalf of Zo Rooms, requested for their seven percent shares to be preserved till the next hearing, adding that Zo's intention was not to stop Oyo's initial public offering (IPO).

Sibal requested Justice C. Harishankar if the contested stake could be kept in escrow till the next hearing given that at that time Oyo was expected to file for an IPO.

However, this request was declined stating it couldn't be done without hearing the "contested matter".

Soon after that, Oyo filed its draft documents to raise $1.16 billion through a public offering on October 1.

Now Zo Rooms is not the only legal battle that the Softbank-backed hospitality firm is embroiled into. Soon after the DRHP came out, the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has also strongly come out against Oyo alleging that they have made "misrepresentation" in its DRHP by claiming to not have any outstanding criminal proceedings against it.

FHRAI has stated that hoteliers from across the country have reported several cases about Oyo’s arbitrary cancellation or breach of contract and feels that Oyo should first clear the dues of distressed hoteliers and resolve existing issues with its hotel partners before filing for an IPO.

Based on the complaints filed by FHRAI, Oyo is presently under investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The CCI has identified a case for investigations into Oyo’s business practices under Section 26(1) of the Competition Act, 2002.

However, on its part, Oyo has disclosed in its DRHP that the CCI has directed an investigation to determine whether an agreement between MMT-Go and Oyo contravened Section 3(4) of the Competition Act.

Responding to Moneycontrol's query on the issue, Oyo's spokesperson said, "We strongly condemn the ill-informed, manufactured and baseless lies and allegations about adequate disclosures in our DRHP. All outstanding criminal litigations against our company, our subsidiaries and our directors have been disclosed in the DRHP."

"FHRAI member hotels must demand accuracy and accountability from their office bearers about the falsehoods they are propagating," he added.