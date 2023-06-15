Lenskart raises $100 million in funding from ChrysCapital

LENSKART

Eyewear startup Lenskart announced that it has raised $100 million from private equity firm ChrysCapital, through primary and secondary share sales.

The fund infusion into Lenskart comes at a time when access to capital has become difficult for private startups as investors tighten their purse strings and now demand profitability after years of prioritizing growth.

Bucking the trend, Lenskart's $100 investment comes about two months after it raised $500 million from a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), in what marked one of the largest funding rounds in the recent past, at its existing valuation of $4.5 billion.

Including the current round, the Gurugram-based company has now raised over $1.6 billion. Of that, nearly $850 million was raised in the past year alone, giving it enough ammunition as it takes on giants like Tata's Titan Eyeplus and prepares for Reliance Retail's entry into the space. In March this year, Mohit Arora -- who spent about nine years at Lenskart -- quit the company and joined Reliance Retail to lead a luxury brand for the group.

The eyewear market is also populated with other players like Coolwinks, Lawrence & Mayo, GKB Lens, Ray-Ban and several others, making it even more challenging for Lenskart to scale.

For now, the large corpus will help the Peyush Bansal-led company to expand its offline presence as an increasing number of D2C startups look to accelerate their omnichannel strategy.

To scale its operations, Lenskart said a new factory, where it will manufacture and ship 20 million pairs of eyewear next year, will also be ready to operate soon. During its last fundraise, the company claimed it grew its revenue by 60 percent for the second year in a row and is now profitable.

That remark was after Lenskart slipped into losses in FY22. The startup reported a loss of Rs 102 crore for the year, against a profit of Rs 28 crore in FY21.

The SoftBank-backed omnichannel brand recorded an operating income of Rs 1,503 crore in FY22, an increase of 66 percent from last fiscal, according to its Registrar of Companies (RoC) filings sourced from Tofler.

Showing conviction, the PE firm said investments into Lenskart will support its growth plans and strengthen the company's position as a global eyewear leader.

“..With the help of technology, customer centricity, and big investments in supply chain and talent, we can eradicate the problem of vision correction. Eyewear as a lifestyle category is at a very early stage in its evolution, and there is a lot of opportunity to make glasses that can uplift our quality of life significantly as seen in shoes, apparel, and watches,” said Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Lenskart.

With a customer base of 20 million customers, Lenskart continues to widen its reach within India, it said. The company added that it is also expanding internationally across markets in Asia and the Middle East, among other regions.

"ChrysCapital is excited to back a strong execution-focused management team that has established dominant market leadership in the eyewear segment… With the acquisition of Owndays, there is an opportunity for Lenskart to expand across over 10 Asian countries in addition to the already large Indian market," said Rajiv Batra, senior vice president, ChrysCapital Advisors.

Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to Lenskart and its shareholders, as per the statement.

Founded by Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, Neha Bansal and Sumeet Kapahi in 2008, Lenskart entered the coveted unicorn club in 2019. It counts SoftBank, Alpha Wave Global, Temasek, KKR and TPG among others as its backers.