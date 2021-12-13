kindlife.in raises funds from Kalaari Capital, other angel investors

Representative image

kindlife.in, an online marketplace for new age beauty and wellness products, on December 13 announced that it has raised funds from Kalaari Capital and other prominent angel investors in its seed round.

The startup, founded by internet entrepreneur Radhika Ghai, did not disclose the amount of capital raised in this round of investment.

The fundraise was led by Kalaari Capital under their "CXXO initiative", kindlife.in said in a press release. The initiative is aimed at creating a level playing field for Indian female founder-CEOs.

"We believe that the role of women leaders is essential for a thriving start up ecosystem. Radhika embodies the qualities of an ideal CXXO (a Kalaari Capital initiative for women founders) founder - an innovator, risk-taker, and role model to aspiring female entrepreneurs. Her passion and commitment towards sustainable living, coupled with her wealth of experience and clear vision, truly resonated with us. We are proud to be early partners with Radhika and kindlife in their journey to create a unique wellbeing ecosystem," Kalaari Capital founder and MD Vaani Kola said.

The seed funding round also witnessed participation of Java Capital, Titan Capital, TDV, and prominent investors such as Pankaj Gupta, CEO-GII, Suhail Sameer, CEO- BharatPe, Shashvat Nakrani, co-founder-BharatPe, Manisha Raisinghani, co-founder-LogiNext, Shweta Jain - CBDO, Diageo Luxury, and attorney-at-law Sakshi Soni".

According to Ghai, who is also the CEO of kindlife, the startup has set its goals in a market where the demand is projected to soar. “Indian consumers want to make kinder choices and kindlife with its community of experts, kind-brands and robust technology will ensure that we are present every step of the way to enable these kind choices," she said.

“Premiumisation and up-gradation of lifestyle will fuel more than 40 percent of the projected growth in the Indian consumers’ demand, a trend which is also clearly visible in the recent D2C boom. We have a lot of work to do, but the path is clear to us," Ghai added.

Notably, kindlife.in, launched in July 2020, is a platform that currently has over 150 brands in clean beauty, nutrition, and home care that are are "either plant-based, organic, toxin-free, eco-conscious, or cruelty-free", the company said.