Grofers likely to raise more money in the next few months: Albinder Dhindsa

Investor interest in the online grocery space is heating up yet again after a period of slowdown in 2016 and 2017. While Grofers on Friday announced fund raising of USD 62 million in a round led by Softbank, rival Big Basket raised USD 300 million from Alibaba and other investors. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Grofers co-founder and chief executive officer Albinder Dhnindsa talks about why the company agreed to a downround and future fund raising plans. Edited excerpts:

There's probably going to be something else. The thing is that we wanted to get a better valuation elsewhere so we will see how it plays out. But this is it for now.

Both the options are open for now. We will wait for three to four weeks to find out more and talk about it.

It will be a little pre-mature to talk about it. Fundamentally what we are trying is that we raise another round which is slightly at a higher valuation. When we started this discussion we have been in talks for more but that would have taken more time. So we decided to go ahead with this for now and then raise more money at a higher valuation.

It will take a few months to fructify. It will basically be a strategic source of capital for us. The plan will be the same to keep the cities profitable and keep growing from there.

That will depend on the negotiations but we are hopeful that we will be able to increase the valuation because our business is doing really well.

Yes, most likely.

If I talk about the fundamentals of the business then we would be valued a lot more. But in a lot of cases, these are actually reactions to 2015 when a lot of things used to be inflated. I knew at that time that we were sitting on an inflated valuation (Grofers raised USD 120 million for about USD 400 million valuation in 2015). So that is why we shouldn't feel that this is a downround and so it is a bad thing. I am not too worried about the downround, it doesn’t make much difference.

Hyperlocal was a more expensive preposition because you were delivering a lot faster. But the biggest problem we used to face was that we wouldn't also get good supply. So right now we plan to focus on the core cities. Overall, I think hyperlocal just has a higher gestation period. It takes longer for those businesses to get to profitability. Working out the unit economics was also a factor.

We are a lot more capital efficient that Big Basket. They spend a lot more than us. We spend less than half of what they spend every month.

We cannot divulge the numbers right now. But you can clearly see that we don't spend that much on marketing. We don't have so many TV advertisements. Because we are getting a lot of growth from a pure product side which is what the focus is on. Our expenses are also lower.

Last year we gained a lot of market share and that too at a time when Big Basket and Amazon were spending lots of money. Flipkart also started its grocery business. We still keep on growing, so in this month we will grow another 20 percent in sale. It really doesn’t matter to us what the others are doing.

No plans at least in the next 18 months.

Our's was an internal round. So we basically went and asked SoftBank and they agreed. And then we were doing other conversations. So there is definitely fewer investors in the market but it wasn’t very difficult for us. However just because late stage number of investors in the market are significantly less now so most of the businesses who plan to raise funding at are finding it more difficult to raise capital.