Doubtnut raises Rs 3.5 crore from WaterBridge Ventures and Omidyar Network

Gurgaon-based multilingual online learning platform Doubtnut has raised Rs 3.5 crore, led by WaterBridge Ventures with participation from Omidyar Network.

The company plans to use the capital to expand its platform, add more subjects, support Indian languages and accelerate the development of several new product features.

Sarbvir Singh, Partner at WaterBridge Ventures and Omidyar Network, will join the company’s Board of Directors.

“We believe that a student first, a multilingual approach is needed if educational initiatives are to work at scale in the country. Students need on-demand solutions to problems in a language that they can understand. We look forward to working with Aditya and Tanushree to make their vision a reality,” Sarbvir Singh, Partner at WaterBridge Ventures.

The company's app uses advanced artificial intelligence technologies to decipher the question from the image and consequently serve the corresponding video solution from Doubtnut’s library.

“Doubtnut’s innovative solutions will meet the needs of millions of Indians students by providing real-time answers to their questions,” said Namita Dalmia, Principal at Omidyar Network.

The company was founded by Tanushree Nagori and Aditya Shankar, both graduates of IIT-Delhi.

“Doubtnut aims to impart world-class learning to students by leveraging cutting-edge technology, such as Machine Learning driven Math Image Recognition, and burgeoning information inclusivity in India,” said Aditya Shankar, co-founder at Doubtnut.