App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Mar 13, 2018 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Doubtnut raises Rs 3.5 crore from WaterBridge Ventures and Omidyar Network

The company plans to use the capital to expand its platform, add more subjects, support Indian languages and accelerate the development of several new product features.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
While patrons will not be charged for a meal, they are free to contribute to the donation box at the restaurant. The fund will be used to provide meals for those in need in future.
While patrons will not be charged for a meal, they are free to contribute to the donation box at the restaurant. The fund will be used to provide meals for those in need in future.

Gurgaon-based multilingual online learning platform Doubtnut has raised Rs 3.5 crore, led by WaterBridge Ventures with participation from Omidyar Network.

The company plans to use the capital to expand its platform, add more subjects, support Indian languages and accelerate the development of several new product features.

Sarbvir Singh, Partner at WaterBridge Ventures and Omidyar Network, will join the company’s Board of Directors.

“We believe that a student first, a multilingual approach is needed if educational initiatives are to work at scale in the country. Students need on-demand solutions to problems in a language that they can understand. We look forward to working with Aditya and Tanushree to make their vision a reality,” Sarbvir Singh, Partner at WaterBridge Ventures.

related news

The company's app uses advanced artificial intelligence technologies to decipher the question from the image and consequently serve the corresponding video solution from Doubtnut’s library.

“Doubtnut’s innovative solutions will meet the needs of millions of Indians students by providing real-time answers to their questions,” said Namita Dalmia, Principal at Omidyar Network.

The company was founded by Tanushree Nagori and Aditya Shankar, both graduates of IIT-Delhi.

“Doubtnut aims to impart world-class learning to students by leveraging cutting-edge technology, such as Machine Learning driven Math Image Recognition, and burgeoning information inclusivity in India,” said  Aditya Shankar, co-founder at Doubtnut.

tags #Doubtnut #Startup

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC