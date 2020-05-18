Coronavirus Pandemic: Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees; shuts cloud kitchen business

Food delivery app Swiggy has laid off 1,100 employees due to coronavirus pandemic eating up demand for food delivery, the company said in a statement.
Sriharsha Majety, co-founder and CEO, Swiggy, said, "We unfortunately have to part ways with 1100 of our employees spanning across grades and functions in the cities and head office over the next few days."
He said, "The core food delivery business has been severely impacted and will stay impacted over the short term, but is expected to start growing again after that."
He said, "We will have to reduce our expenses such that we can achieve profitability with a smaller order volume than hitherto planned."
First Published on May 18, 2020 12:30 pm