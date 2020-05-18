App
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 12:39 PM IST
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Pandemic: Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees; shuts cloud kitchen business

Food delivery app Swiggy has laid off 1,100 employees due to coronavirus pandemic eating up demand for food delivery, the company said in a statement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Food delivery app Swiggy has laid off 1,100 employees due to coronavirus pandemic severely impacting demand, the company said in a statement.

Sriharsha Majety, co-founder and CEO, Swiggy, said, "We unfortunately have to part ways with 1100 of our employees spanning across grades and functions in the cities and head office over the next few days."

He said, "The core food delivery business has been severely impacted and will stay impacted over the short term, but is expected to start growing again after that."


The biggest impact here is on the cloud kitchens business, with many unknowns about volumes through the year, he said, adding, "Since the onset of Covid, we have already begun the process of shutting down our kitchen facilities temporarily or permanently, depending on their outlook and profitability profile. We are already operating at significantly lower levels on our staffing and physical infra than our earlier footprint, and will continue to optimize before we get more clarity on order volumes for food delivery."

He said, "We will have to reduce our expenses such that we can achieve profitability with a smaller order volume than hitherto planned."

First Published on May 18, 2020 12:30 pm

