Coronavirus pandemic | Digital payments fall up to 68% in April

Digital payments--from inter-bank fund transfers to card transactions –fell 34 to 68 percent in April, data sourced from the RBI shows, underscoring the drastic drop in economic activity in the month India shut down completely to stonewall the coronavirus.

In some cases, the transactions dropped to 2012 levels when the country was still recovering from the fallout of the 2008-09 global recession.

The only exception was Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)-run peer-to-peer payment system, which saw a smaller drop.

From 124 crore transactions in March, UPI dropped to less than 100 crore in April. It again picked up in May to record 123 crore transactions.

The National Electronic Fund Transfer, better known as NEFT, another interbank payment mechanism run by the RBI, recorded a 34 percent drop to 17 crore transactions in April against 26 crore in the previous month.

The high-value fund transfer mechanism reported Rs 13 lakh crore of transfers in April against Rs 22 lakh crore in March, a fall of 40 percent.

Transactions fell as fewer customers visited bank branches. A lot of people who are not comfortable with online banking go to branches to transfer the money through NEFT.

India went into a nationwide lockdown on March 25.

Even RTGS, or Real-Time Gross Settlements, used commonly by businesses to transfer large sums fell to 53 lakh transactions compared to more than a crore in March.

In February, the last full month of business in the country, the number of transactions was 1.3 crore.

The April numbers come close to those of September 2012 when the RBI recorded 51 lakh RTGS transactions.

Besides fund transfers, another major fall was seen in card payments at merchant outlets.

Card payments have a direct correlation to consumption. April saw one of the biggest disruptions in recent times in terms of businesses shutting down and only essential services remaining operational.

This is reflected in the number of merchant payments reported in the banking channel.

Debit card swipes on PoS terminals fell to six crore compared to 19 crore in March and more than 24 crore in February, fall of 68 percent over two months.

Credit cards fell to two crore transactions from seven crore in February, a fall of 71 percent over two months.

ATM withdrawals, which can give an indication on cash transactions, also reported a fall of 54 percent to 28 crore transactions from 61 crore transactions in February. The amount withdrawn more than halved to Rs 1.2 lakh crore from Rs 2.8 lakh crore in February.

Mobile wallet transactions, which will include wallet payments from Paytm, Amazon Pay, Mobikwik among others, more than halved to 18 crore in April from 37 crore in February. The total value of money transferred fell to Rs 8,693 crore compared to more than Rs 14,000 crore in February.

The only transaction mode that showed a jump is Aadhaar-based payments run by NPCI to process direct benefit transfers. These transactions jumped to 23 crore in April compared to 14 crore in February.

The viral outbreak and the nationwide lockdown caused a massive fall in economic activity, which is reflected in the drastic fall in transactions, say bankers.

Will the economy recover quickly from this jolt? The May numbers may hold the answer.